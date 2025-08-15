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bob
Nov 1, 2025Edited

Tonight, as I reread and study this, in relation to events of the now following 2 plus months, I also recall some of the observations recently offered by Prof Stephen Kotkin on Engelsberg Ideas, "Stephen Kotkin on a new age of warfare", youtube, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gymefXjpn5A .

These are comments worth a very serious look at in relation to the world as we know it. A novel alliance, a differently constituted basket of firmly applied and enforced 'inducements' that may beginning a significant fragmenting and weakening of the Putin regime,... many considerations.

Just fyi

I do share the urgent warning that, "Europe’s strategy to defeat Russia in Ukraine must be European. We must stop using Trump’s outrages as an excuse for not acting ourselves. The means to secure Ukraine’s victory and dismantle Russia’s war machine already exist within Europe’s collective power. ...Choosing not to act is still an active choice." Americans need to realize exactly the same necessity, to act decisively, to act to listen to Ukraine and to act to support the Ukraine in its active self-defense and active promotion of the Ten Points Formula by which to guide the steady improvement of conditions and cooperation to realize, more and more, a postwar secure Europe.

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