Welcome

I’m an international political analyst and strategy advisor. From Afghanistan to Ukraine, China to Iran, Rwanda to Myanmar and beyond, over the past decades my work has taken me to the front lines of crises shaping our world. And one thing is clear: in the fight for the soul of the 21st century, the autocrats are winning. But democracies can still win the century — if we act now. This Substack is about how.

Here on Berlin Bridge, I connect geopolitics with your everyday life: with analysis, behind the scenes updates, and real life examples. I write about Russia’s war on Ukraine, global security, US and German politics (my home countries), and whatever else matters from the news of the day. You’ll also get exclusive previews and insights from my upcoming book, World War You: How to Stop World War III — and Why It Starts With You.

Above all, this is a space to connect. As a paid subscriber you can ask questions, suggest topics, and engage with me and each other directly on the discussion chat. I look forward to seeing you there.

- Jessica Berlin