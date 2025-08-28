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You Ask, I Answer: This Month's Subscriber Q&A
What would it take for NATO to send forces to Ukraine? How can you lobby government representatives, connect with allies in your area, and grow your…
Aug 28, 2025
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Jessica Berlin
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"The chances of an upcoming peace agreement in Ukraine are virtually zero."
My interview with the French daily Les Echos (English translation) about Alaska, Washington, and the current prospects for peace
Aug 24, 2025
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Jessica Berlin
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New: Monthly Q&A for Paid Subscribers
Upgrade to paid and get your questions answered.
Aug 20, 2025
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Jessica Berlin
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Europe: Stop Being Shocked by Trump. Start Stopping Russia.
Trump’s incompetence on Russia is matched only by Europe’s incompetence on Trump.
Aug 15, 2025
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Jessica Berlin
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35
World War You: Why Stopping the Next Global War Depends on You
The world order we’ve known for the past 75 years hasn’t just crumbled — it has collapsed.
Aug 6, 2025
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Jessica Berlin
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June 2024
Introducing Berlin Bridge
Bridging the gap between geopolitics and your everyday life.
Jun 12, 2024
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Jessica Berlin
54
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© 2026 Jessica Berlin
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