Berlin Bridge

Berlin Bridge

Home
Notes
Archive
About
You Ask, I Answer: This Month's Subscriber Q&A
What would it take for NATO to send forces to Ukraine? How can you lobby government representatives, connect with allies in your area, and grow your…
  Jessica Berlin
"The chances of an upcoming peace agreement in Ukraine are virtually zero."
My interview with the French daily Les Echos (English translation) about Alaska, Washington, and the current prospects for peace
  Jessica Berlin
New: Monthly Q&A for Paid Subscribers
Upgrade to paid and get your questions answered.
  Jessica Berlin
Europe: Stop Being Shocked by Trump. Start Stopping Russia.
Trump’s incompetence on Russia is matched only by Europe’s incompetence on Trump.
  Jessica Berlin
World War You: Why Stopping the Next Global War Depends on You
The world order we’ve known for the past 75 years hasn’t just crumbled — it has collapsed.
  Jessica Berlin

June 2024

© 2026 Jessica Berlin · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture